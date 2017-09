The Appalachian League contest between the Greeneville Astros and the Elizabethton Twins on Saturday night was cancelled due to rain. Game one of the Appalachian League Western Division Finals will be moved to Sunday night at Pioneer Park with first pitch set for 6:00pm.

As a result game two, and three if necessary, in Elizabethton will now be moved to Monday September 4th and Tuesday September 5th respectively.