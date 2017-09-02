Trump meets with Harvey survivors in shelter

HOUSTON (AP) – President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are meeting with Harvey survivors who are living in a shelter.

The Trumps walked through NRG Center in Houston, spending time in an area of the shelter designated for children. They are posing for photographs and shaking hands as they listen to people’s stories.

Trump at one point leaned down and cupped a little boy’s face while they spoke and then gave him a high five. He lifted a girl up and gave her a kiss.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott accompanied them. Abbott and Trump stopped at a table piled high with toys and books to speak with a family.

National Guard troops at the center shouted to Trump, “we’re proud of you” and “you’re doing a fantastic job.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)