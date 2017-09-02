ETSU Game Day Tips

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – As East Tennessee State University’s football team prepares to play its first game in brand-new William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium, the university’s athletic department has a list of “things to know” prior to the Buccaneers kickoff. The Bucs are scheduled to play Limestone College Saturday evening, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Here is what they want you to know:

GOLD OUT – Fans are asked to wear their favorite gold ETSU gear to help make the game a “Gold Out”. The team will be wearing their new gold jerseys and gold pants for their first game.

Fans are asked to wear their favorite gold ETSU gear to help make the game a “Gold Out”. The team will be wearing their new gold jerseys and gold pants for their first game. TAILGATING – Parking lots around William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium will open for tailgating at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Parking lots around William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium will open for tailgating at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. FOOD CITY ZONE – The special family-friendly Food City Zone will open at noon Saturday and will include inflatables and a special Coke Zero In Experience.

The special family-friendly Food City Zone will open at noon Saturday and will include inflatables and a special Coke Zero In Experience. CLEAR BAG POLICY – The new stadium will have a clear bag policy, which can be viewed in more detail by clicking here.

The new stadium will have a clear bag policy, which can be viewed in more detail by clicking here. FIREWORKS – There will be a post-game fireworks show.

There will be a post-game fireworks show. FORD SUPER SCREEN – There will be a postgame fireworks show.

There will be a postgame fireworks show. BUC WALK – The traditional Buc Walk will take place two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff, so Saturday’s walk will begin at 4:45 p.m.

The traditional Buc Walk will take place two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff, so Saturday’s walk will begin at 4:45 p.m. GAME TIME APP – Remember to download the official ETSU Game Time App for IPhone and Android devices. This one-stop app provides answers to many game day questions as well as other information regarding the ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Remember to download the official ETSU Game Time App for IPhone and Android devices. This one-stop app provides answers to many game day questions as well as other information regarding the ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. PUBLIC PARKING – Parking for the general public will be available in the parking garage and in Lot 22 (located behind Bojangles on Go Bucs Trail). Parking is $10 per car. Click here for parking map. Students are reminded they can still access normal student parking by displaying their parking pass and ID.

Parking for the general public will be available in the parking garage and in Lot 22 (located behind Bojangles on Go Bucs Trail). Parking is $10 per car. Click here for parking map. Students are reminded they can still access normal student parking by displaying their parking pass and ID. SOLD OUT! – This game is a sell out and fans are reminded that gates to the stadium will open two hours prior to kickoff. The Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is encouraging fans to arrive early to assure they gain access to the stadium without any trouble.