ETSU fans gear up for first football game in William B. Green Jr. Stadium

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- East Tennessee State University’s fans were up early Saturday morning for the first football game of the season. Fans arrived to set up their tailgates with food, games and football spirit for the first football game on campus in nearly 15 years. Brandon White arrived at the tailgating grounds at 8 a.m.

“We’re really excited to have it back,” White said. “Last time we watched football it was in the dome and now to have it outdoors, it’s a little chilly today but we’re here to have a good time.”

White, who graduated from ETSU in 2004, said he has waited years to see an atmosphere like this on campus.

“To have this many people in the area support the Bucs and football coming back it’s very exciting,” White said.

Tents, food and games covered the parking lots as students and alumni celebrated the first football game of the season in brand-new William B. Green, Jr. Stadium.

“Lately what I have seen has been immaculate,” White said. “I’m very proud of this place, very proud.”

Sarah Rhoda said the last time a football game was played on campus she had just finished her freshman year at ETSU.

“Most importantly we’re excited for the community, the people who live in the east Tennessee area and to have football back,” Rhoda said.

