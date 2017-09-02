Emory & Henry drops heartbreaker to Ferrum

EMORY, VA- The Ferrum College Football Team (1-0, 0-0 USA South) scored the go-ahead touchdown with 37 second remaining in the game to earn a come-from-behind win over Emory & Henry College (0-1, 0-0 ODAC) Saturday afternoon. The game, which was the season-opener for both squads, also served as the highlight of the E&H Sports Hall of Fame Induction. It was also “Dr. Joseph T. Hart Day” on the Emory & Henry campus, in memory of the E&H alumnus and former Ferrum president.

How It Happened

– Emory & Henry got on the board at the 4:16 mark of the first quarter on a 24-yard field goal by sophomore placekicker Matt Seals (Rogersville, Tenn.).

– Ferrum answered with a touchdown midway through the second quarter on a three-yard touchdown run by Brian Mann to go up 6-3. Tyler English’s two-point conversion attempt failed.

– A scoreless third quarter left the contest at 6-3 with 15 minutes to play until a bad snap on a punt by Ferrum sailed over the punter’s head and into the end zone for a safety to draw Emory & Henry to 6-5.

– The Wasps went ahead for the first time since the second quarter with 8:55 to go on a 42-yard field goal by Seals.

– Inside the final minute, the Panthers recovered a fumble and three plays later Zack Clifford found Johnny White for a 20-yard touchdown pass to score the game-winning touchdown.

– Emory & Henry marched inside the Ferrum 40 yardline in the waning seconds of the game but was unable to find the end zone.

Emory & Henry Individual Leaders

– Emory & Henry rushed for 142 yards led by freshman Brady Justice (Hurley, Va.), who amassed 82 yards on 11 carries in his debut. Senior Isaiah Rodgers (Canton, Ga.) and junior Sam Wagner(Marion, Va.) added 46 and 41 yards, respectively.

– Junior quarterback Dominic Dunnaville (Roanoke, Va.) threw for 112 yards on six-for-13 passing, as sophomore Derrick Yates (Abingdon, Va.) caught four balls for 98 yards and junior Jesse Santiago (Yorktown, Va.) had six receptions for 55 yards.

– Sophomore linebacker Harlan Faddis (Atlanta, Ga.) had 11 tackles including 2.5 for a loss and had a forced fumble. Senior linebacker Zack Manley (Tobaccoville, N.C.) added a game-high 12 stops.

– Junior defensive back Jaylyn Johnson (Roanoke, Va.) picked off a pass while junior defensive lineman Josh Fleenor (Christiansburg, Va.) batted down three passes.

