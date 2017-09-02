3 kids hit by truck near Morristown-East High School

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Three kids were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a truck in Morristown.

Natalie Pugh, a spokesperson for the city of Morristown said the kids were taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Pugh said the kids were running westbound across Cumberland Avenue at 3rd Street and were waved across by both vehicles in the northbound lanes. She said the driver of a third vehicle, a Ford F-150, was traveling in the turn lane and did not see the children.

The accident happened ab four blocks from the Morristown-East High School. No other information is available at this time.