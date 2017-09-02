10K-12K Houston students displaced from schools

By Published:
An empty classroom with water still on the floor is shown at A.G.Hilliard Elementary School in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston’s school superintendent says 10,000 to 12,000 students whose schools were damaged by Harvey will have to attend classes elsewhere once school resumes on Sept. 11.

Richard Carranza, superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, toured the damaged A. G. Hilliard Elementary School on Saturday along with the school board president and other officials.

He says the district has assessed 245 schools since the storm and still has to look at about 40 more. He says about 115 of the schools that have been examined can be cleaned and ready to go on time. He says 75 schools suffered major or extensive damage and won’t be ready to reopen for months.

Carranza says the damage was spread out equally throughout the city and that students whose schools can’t reopen on time will be relocated to other facilities.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s