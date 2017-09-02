10K-12K Houston students displaced from schools

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston’s school superintendent says 10,000 to 12,000 students whose schools were damaged by Harvey will have to attend classes elsewhere once school resumes on Sept. 11.

Richard Carranza, superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, toured the damaged A. G. Hilliard Elementary School on Saturday along with the school board president and other officials.

He says the district has assessed 245 schools since the storm and still has to look at about 40 more. He says about 115 of the schools that have been examined can be cleaned and ready to go on time. He says 75 schools suffered major or extensive damage and won’t be ready to reopen for months.

Carranza says the damage was spread out equally throughout the city and that students whose schools can’t reopen on time will be relocated to other facilities.

