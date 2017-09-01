#WJHLTDFN: Week 3 high school football scores and highlights here!

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.

Scores for Week 3 will be continuously updated in the list below:

TENNESSEE:

Science Hill 21 Dobyns-Bennett 14
Cumberland Gap Meigs Co.
David Crockett 14 Volunteer 0
Hardin Valley Heritage
Union Co. 7 Greeneville 55
Jefferson Co. Bearden
Elizabethton 45 Sullivan East 10
Sullivan North 38 Cosby 7
Tennessee High 3 Daniel Boone 35
Sullivan South 21 Grainger 14
Hampton 0 Happy Valley 35
West Greene Claiborne
Hancock Co. 8 Unaka 6
Cherokee 0 Morristown East 18
Johnson Co. Chuckey-Doak
Unicoi Co. North Greene
Morristown West Farragut

VIRGINIA:

Richlands 0 Union 10
Harlan, KY Thomas Walker
Virginia High John Battle
Castlewood Honaker
Chilhowie JI Burton
Lee Lebanon
Abingdon Gate City
Ridgeview Shelby Valley, KY
Holston 26 Twin Springs 7
Rye Cove Patrick Henry
Wise Central Grundy
George Wythe Ft. Chiswell
Northwood Marion
Twin Valley Montcalm, W. Va.

 

