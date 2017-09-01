WJHLTDFN: Week 3 high school football scores and highlights here!

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.
Scores for Week 3 will be continuously updated in the list below:
TENNESSEE:
|Science Hill
|21
|Dobyns-Bennett
|14
|Cumberland Gap
|Meigs Co.
|David Crockett
|14
|Volunteer
|0
|Hardin Valley
|Heritage
|Union Co.
|7
|Greeneville
|55
|Jefferson Co.
|Bearden
|Elizabethton
|45
|Sullivan East
|10
|Sullivan North
|38
|Cosby
|7
|Tennessee High
|3
|Daniel Boone
|35
|Sullivan South
|21
|Grainger
|14
|Hampton
|0
|Happy Valley
|35
|West Greene
|Claiborne
|Hancock Co.
|8
|Unaka
|6
|Cherokee
|0
|Morristown East
|18
|Johnson Co.
|Chuckey-Doak
|Unicoi Co.
|North Greene
|Morristown West
|Farragut
VIRGINIA:
|Richlands
|0
|Union
|10
|Harlan, KY
|Thomas Walker
|Virginia High
|John Battle
|Castlewood
|Honaker
|Chilhowie
|JI Burton
|Lee
|Lebanon
|Abingdon
|Gate City
|Ridgeview
|Shelby Valley, KY
|Holston
|26
|Twin Springs
|7
|Rye Cove
|Patrick Henry
|Wise Central
|Grundy
|George Wythe
|Ft. Chiswell
|Northwood
|Marion
|Twin Valley
|Montcalm, W. Va.
