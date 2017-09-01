TBI: Jarret Heitmann captured in Louisiana; Makayla Stilwell still at large

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials have confirmed that one of two people wanted on attempted murder and robbery charges following a shooting in Kingsport on June 20 has been captured in Louisiana.

Back in June, we reported on Jarret Heitmann and Makayla Stilwell, a Kingsport couple accused of breaking into a home and kidnapping a woman in Mount Carmel and took the woman to a home in the Bloomingdale community in Kingsport.

That’s where officers said Heitmann shot Dustin Bishop, 34.

News Channel 11’s Jordan Moore told us just last week that state agents were looking for clues that would lead them to Heitmann and Stilwell.

According a TBI news release issued on Friday, Heitmann was arrested Thursday morning by officers with the New Orleans Police Department as a result of a shoplifting incident at a business on North Carrollton Avenue.

Heitmann is currently being held in the Orleans Parish Jail in Louisiana.

According to TBI, Stilwell is still at large.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The following in the full release from the TBI:

