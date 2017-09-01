Residents evacuated from homes as creeks flood across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People across Nashville were evacuated from their homes late Thursday night as creeks began to flood as the remnants of Harvey moved into Middle Tennessee.

South of downtown Nashville, boats were used to get people to higher ground on Lewis Street along Brown’s Creek.

Thirteen residents, including two children, were evacuated from Chestnut Flats Apartments and taken to the First Baptist Church in Joelton.

The Nashville Fire Department reported nearly 50 people were evacuated from their homes across the Metro Nashville area as creeks rose from heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey.

Downed trees blocked roads across Davidson County but no major injuries were reported.

Multiple businesses along Trimble Street were also flooded.