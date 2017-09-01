Republicans oppose expected Trump move on immigrant children

By Published:
Paul Ryan
FILE - In this July 25, 2017 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan says the nation’s leaders “have an obligation” to steer the country past “the passions of the moment.” His remarks come after President Donald Trump drew bipartisan criticism for saying “both sides” were responsible for this month’s deadly clash between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan and another Republican are urging President Donald Trump not to rescind federal protections for immigrant children whose parents brought them to the country illegally.

Ryan was asked about Trump’s rumored move to roll back so-called DACA protections for such children on Wisconsin radio station WCLO. Ryan said, “I actually don’t think we should do that.”

Ryan says, “This is something that Congress has to fix.”

And Utah GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch sent out a statement in anticipation of a Trump announcement on Friday saying he’s urged Trump not to revoke former President Barack Obama’s efforts to protect “individuals who entered our country unlawfully as children through no fault of their own and who have built their lives here.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

