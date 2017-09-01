Preservation Financial

By Published:

Chris Fortener recently joined Davis Garrison the Third at Preservation Financial and he joins us this morning to discuss how preservation is helping folks around our region with sound retirement planning.

For more info please visit their website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s