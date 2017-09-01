New Carson-Newman head coach Mike Turner wins in debut as head coach

JEFFERSON CITY — For the first time in 38 years, a new head football coach prowled the sidelines at Burke-Tarr stadium when Carson-Newman hosted Pikeville Thursday night.

Former Topper head coach Mike Turner made his head coaching debut for the Eagles after 35 seasons as a player, coach and coordinator with the program. Turner took over for the late Ken Sparks, who retired in November and passed away following a five-year battle with cancer in March.

C-N with the ball and Antonio Wimbush gets the pitch out of the veer and he’s gone, 47 yards for the score, more from Wimbush to come.

Next Eagles drive and they go with the pitch the other way as this time to Marcus Williams goes in for the 11 yard touchdown, it was 13-0 eagles but they weren’t done.

Another Wimbush carry and another touchdown, this time from 7 yards out. he finished with 3 t-d’s and 118 yards rushing as Carson -Newman won 48-7.