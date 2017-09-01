Multiple crashes reported in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Several crashes have been reported in the Washington County area this afternoon.

Our crews saw two crashes this afternoon — one in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 near Exit 22, where an injury was reported and another wreck was spotted on East Main Street near the McDonald’s entrance, which reported no injury.

Three other crashes were reported on the Washington County TN 911 CAD — one with injury on Bristol Highway and Edgefield Road, and two without injury on I26 eastbound and University Parkway, and on Interstate 81-S at mile marker 50.

