Kingsport Aquatic Center winds down for the season

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Aquatic Center Outdoor Water Park will close on September 30.

Operations at the water park are winding down this month to weekend operations, but in the meantime, the outdoor water park will remain on back-to-school hours until Labor Day. Both indoor and outdoor facilities will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

After Labor Day, the Outdoor Water Park will be open on weekends through September 30. Hours on the weekend will remain the same, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The indoor Olympic pool and three heated pools are open year round and are open to all swimmers. The indoor pool hours are Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6:00 p.m. Open swim begins at 11 a.m., Monday through Saturday and at noon on Sundays.

The outdoor water park will reopen in May 2018. For more information, please visit http://www.swimkingsport.com or call 423-343-9758.