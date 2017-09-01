Gas prices surge higher as drivers rush to fill their tanks

A customer walks into an Exxon filling station and convenience store location where a sign on the door reads, "No Gas," Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Bedford, Texas. It’s getting harder to fill gas tanks in parts of Texas where some stations are out of fuel and pump costs are spiking. A major gasoline pipeline shuttered due to Harvey may be able to resume shipping fuel from the Houston area by Sunday, which could ease gasoline shortages across the southern U.S. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ATLANTA (AP) – Gasoline prices rose several cents overnight amid continuing fears of shortages in Texas and several other states in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey’s strike on the Gulf Coast.

The American Automobile Association said early Friday that the national average for a gallon of regular gas rose in one day from $2.45 Thursday to $2.52 Friday.

At least two major pipelines – one that ships gasoline across the southern United States and to New York, and another that flows north to Chicago – have been slowed or stopped because of flooding and damage.

AAA said early Friday gas prices rose at least .15 cents in 24 hours in Dallas; El Paso, Texas; and Athens, Georgia.

In Dallas, drivers lined up at gas pumps Thursday as some stations ran out of fuel.

