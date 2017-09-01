One person injured in shooting at Walmart on Volunteer Parkway in Bristol

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus and Bristol Tennessee Police Department officials confirmed to News Channel 11 that there was a shooting at Walmart on Volunteer Parkway Friday afternoon.

According to a Bristol, Tenn. Police Department news release, officers responded to the parking lot of Walmart, located at 220 Century Blvd. in Bristol, Tenn., just after 3 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a male victim on the ground next to a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Bristol Tenn. Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department at 423-989-5600.

Our reporter Caroline Corrigan is at the scene and she said she is seeing caution tape up in the parking lot of the Walmart, as well as eight detectives surrounding a car in the roped off section of the parking lot.

Two fire trucks are also on-scene.

