WATCH: Highway looks like churning ocean after flooding caused from Harvey

WINNIE, TX (WCMH) — Shocking video shows whitecaps and waves rolling across Interstate-10 near Winnie, Texas, almost 20 miles inland.

The photo was taken by Logan Wheat who was in a small boat searching for cattle to move to higher ground. He says the waves on the interstate were three to four feet high and almost tipped his boat over.

The water all comes from massive flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Wheat says he was able to find some of the cattle about two miles away in chest deep water and helped get them to safety. However, he says 60 cattle in their herd are still missing.

“It’s scary to know there were still cows out there and alive… but it puts a knot in my throat to know we couldn’t get them out,” said Wheat in a message to Storyful via Facebook.

More stories on Hurricane Harvey.