Watauga Recovery, support group host International Overdose Awareness Day

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day and local organizations are hosting an evening event to help raise awareness and honor those lost to a drug overdose.

The Addict’s Family support group and Watauga Recovery are hosting the 1st Annual International Overdose Awareness Day from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Tennessee High School Auditorium with recovery resources, speakers, music, candlelight ceremony, and more.

“We solicited speakers, we’ve got people from all over the community coming to speak and we’re going to have a candlelight ceremony at the end and mention all the names and show their photographs of those in the region who have overdosed to have a memorial,” Watauga Recovery Center Dir. of Marketing and Public Relations Penny McElroy said.

Across the street from Tennessee High School at Edgemont Presbyterian Church. there are 144 small crosses on the lawn representing the 144 lives lost to drug overdoses each day.

“The problem is so significant that the solution is behind the time. We believe that what we need to do is get everyone that we possibly can to get involved with education and outreach,”, McElroy said. “That’s law enforcement, politicians, home schoolers, professionals, doctors, lawyers, Indian chiefs, whoever we need to. It’s going to take a village and an entire community of being willing to come together, overlooking their private prejudices against the addiction process or the addict themselves, and focus on a solution that will keep our young people and our entire generation from losing out to this process and overdosing and dying.”

McElroy added that statistics show that between 62 and 63% of people who are currently addicted to opioids were prescribed them for a legitimate reason by their physician. That means only 34 or 36% of people who are currently using opioids are doing so for recreation. The rest have been overprescribed and by the time they realize they think they might be in trouble, it’s too late and the addiction process has already begun.

“Nobody wakes up in the morning and decides they want to be an addict. But, by the time they recognize that they actually have a problem, the physiological damage of being hooked on these medications is not reversible without treatment and help,”, McElroy said.