Unicoi Co. sheriff calls on state and federal leaders to start FBI task force to investigate scam phone calls

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Its no secret, telephone scams have increased across the Tri-Cities area. In an effort to battle these problem calls the Unicoi County Sheriff is asking state and federal law makers to form a task force with the FBI.

Sheriff Mike Hensley says people in his community have been scammed out of thousands of dollars. One woman, Cheryl Carpenter lost nearly $4,000.

“I don’t want anybody else to go through this,” Cheryl Carpenter said.

After getting a message from a man on social media and later phone calls she would eventually lose that money giving it to a man who claimed he needed it to get back home from a trip.

Carpenter said this left her with little to no money.

“I got behind in my rent, I got behind on my other bills because I would send him some money and he would say, I promise I will take care of it when I come home,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter would never have the opportunity to meet the man, her money would be gone.

“Its an everyday problem,” Unicoi County sheriff Mike Hensely said,.

Sheriff Mike Hensely says he is fed up with scammers praying on people in his community.

“The problem is, these people are good at what they do, they are cons and they are conning the elderly into sending money,” Hensley said.

Taking action, the sheriff sent this letter to several state and federal law makers, requesting that a task force be set up with the FBI to investigate these callers.

In the letter the sheriff mentions one lady in Unicoi County who lost $20,000 to scammers. He goes on to say the money sent to these callers could be going to a “terrioust group.”

“There is no telling how many thousands if not millions are taken out of this country everyday by these scammers,” Hensley said.

Cheryl Carpernter is hopeful that her words can help save someone else from becoming a potential vicitm.

“Don’t do it, check it out call the sheriff’s department see if they have had any complaints about this before,” she said.

Several law makers addressed in the letter say they are working on possible solutions to this problem.

