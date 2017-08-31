Sullivan County Commissioners pass budget, property tax increase

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – After hours of public hearing and debate, Sullivan County Commissioners passed their budget and decided on an 8.5 cent property tax increase. This will help cover the sheriff’s lawsuit and help fund three school systems in Sullivan County.

On Thursday, the public was given one hour to voice their concerns about a property tax increase and the budget.

Then commissioners discussed the items during a nearly three-hour long meeting.

Finally, after much debate, commissioners passed the budget with an amendment giving a three-percent raise to county employees.

They also passed a 8.5 cent property tax increase 18-4.

On a $100,000 home, that would cost $22 extra per year.

Those funds will cover a $6.5 million lawsuit from Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson.

He won that suit, which demanded the county pay more money for more sheriff’s office resources and $140 million bond agreement for the Sullivan County schools plan.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said that plan, would impact Sullivan County, Bristol City and Kingsport City Schools.

“The $140 million dollars is going to allow us to close two high schools eventually. We have four high schools now that were built for 6,000 young people to go to high school. Today we only have about 3,200-3,300 students,” Venable said.

He said that money also made necessary renovations to Dobyns-Dennett High School and funds a new middle school in Bristol.

He said the decision to raise taxes wasn’t easy, but it had to be done.

“This moves education forward by leaps and bounds, it’s something Sullivan County’s never done and we had some folks that cast some tough votes in here today,” he said.

Mayor Venable says people should begin receiving a notice about property tax increases in October or November.

