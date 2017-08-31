It’s a delicious farm to table dinner paired with traditional Applachain music and it’s all to benefit the Exchange Place! Heather Gilreath and Emily Myers are here to tell us more about the Sassafras Supper!
For more please visit their website.
It’s a delicious farm to table dinner paired with traditional Applachain music and it’s all to benefit the Exchange Place! Heather Gilreath and Emily Myers are here to tell us more about the Sassafras Supper!
For more please visit their website.
Advertisement