Report: Metro Nashville rejects BMS bid to operate fairgrounds track

Nashville, TN (WJHL) — It looks like Bristol Motor Speedway won’t be operating a race track in Nashville.

According to a report filed Thursday in The Tennessean, Metro Nashville government chose Tony Formosa, the current operator of the Fairground Speedway, to continue as the historic track’s promoter.

BMS spokesperson Becky Cox said the track had received a copy of Metro’s letter to Formosa of the “intent to award,” but she said it “is still contingent upon approval of the Fair Commissioners Board and successful negotiations of a contract.”

Wednesday, BMS and its owner Speedway Motor Sports said they had submitted a bid to become the track’s promoter.

Metro Nashville government plans to renovate the track and invest in race operations. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. seemed to support the BMS bid when he tweeted an endorsement of a report about the Speedway Motorsports plan.

This is a brilliant idea. The fairgrounds is an amazing short track that ALL of @Nascar top series should be competing at in the future. https://t.co/Ue2RLWbpcZ — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 30, 2017

According to The Tennessean, the Speedway Motorsport’s offer wasn’t accepted “because the company wanted a 30-year deal and for Metro to fully fund capital renovations.”

The Nashville newspaper said Metro government sent Formosa a letter Thursday afternoon informing of the decision in his favor.

“This is probably one of the happiest days of my life,” Formosa told The Tennessean.

Bristol Motor Speedway issued the following statement Thursday night.

“Since news of Bristol Motor Speedway’s interest in Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway became public, the groundswell of local and national support for our vision to bring NASCAR back to Nashville has been humbling. We along with the entire racing community have a deep respect for the Fairgrounds Speedway history and would love to renew its tradition through NASCAR national series events as well as local races. We believe that the historic Fairgrounds racetrack can again become a premier destination that builds on the strengths and traditions of Nashville. We hope there will be future conversations with the city about how Bristol Motor Speedway is well-positioned to help accomplish these goals.”

