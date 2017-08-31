National Park releases Chimney Tops 2 fire review report





GATLINBURG, Tenn. ( GATLINBURG, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The National Park Service released their report on the Chimney Tops 2 fire in the Great Smoky Mountains.

The Chimney Tops 2 Fire burned 11,410 acres in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in November 2016. The park says the fire merged with other fires to become the Sevier County wildfires, which caused 14 deaths and millions of dollars in damage in the Gatlinburg, Tennessee area.

After the fire, an independent team of seven inter-agency fire experts were delegated to review the fire. Between February and April 2017, the review team conducted research and interviews of personnel and leadership involved in the Chimney Tops 2 Fire. They used materials and information gathered during the fire cause investigation, their own interviews of involved National Park Service staff and cooperators, as well as fire weather data and other information to create a narrative of the event.

The report found that unprecedented conditions caused the fire to spread. The park said there are now steps and improvements the park put to prevent the tragedy from happening again.

“While visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park last week, I met with park staff, local officials, and members of the Gatlinburg community that were impacted by this devastating fire,” said Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. “Based on those meetings and my review of the report, I am satisfied that it accurately describes the unusual and unexpected conditions that resulted in the largest fire in the park’s history and a series of other fires around the park, which caused so much devastation to the community of Gatlinburg. I am committed to leading efforts to ensure that the National Park Service, along with other land management agencies, state and local governments take the lessons learned from this horrific fire and make changes that will help us prevent tragedies like this in the future”

The park says the report will be combined with other reports and investigations to ensure every action can be taken to prevent similar fires in the future. Among next steps, the National Park Service is working to:

Upgrade Great Smoky Mountain National Park’s radio communications system to ensure interoperable communication between the park’s emergency responders and local cooperators, with capacity to accommodate multiple simultaneous incidents. This is a $2.5 million initiative through a public-private partnership with the Friends of the Smokies and the National Park Service.

Issue seven neighboring fire departments portable radios and personal protective equipment this fall with funding through the Department of the Interior Rural Fire Readiness program.

Implement the goals of the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy, which prioritizes healthy and resilient landscapes, fire adapted communities, and safe and effective response. This includes efforts to actively manage vegetation and fuels effectively, removing dead and dying trees.

Assemble a Management Action Team of fire and leadership experts to take immediate action at the local, regional and national levels based on the findings and recommendations from the report.

Participate in a review of the broader Sevier County fires with local, state and other federal officials.

“We see this report on the Chimney Tops 2 Fire as the first steps of a journey that will help us institutionalize the lessons learned from the tragic Sevier County fires,” said National Park Service Fire and Aviation Division Chief Bill Kaage. “The review report is only the beginning of a longer process.”

Senator Lamar Alexander issued a statement after the report was released saying:

“The fire that swept through Sevier County last November was heartbreaking, and I could not be more impressed and thankful for the hard work and bravery of our firefighters, police, and other first responders, and local, state and federal officials, who saved lives and have helped the area rebuild and recover. “The bottom line is the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was not prepared for something this unprecedented. The review makes several useful recommendations to be better prepared for fires in the future, however the report also finds that many of those changes could not have prevented the tragedy that occurred in November 2016. Going forward, we will have to be prepared for fires we’ve never seen before in this part of the country.”

Timeline: Gatlinburg wildfires

Senator Bob Corker also released a statement saying:

“The people of Sevier County have shown incredible determination and resilience in the aftermath of this tragedy, and we owe it to them to ensure that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is prepared to respond to an event of this nature in the future,” said Corker. “By outlining recommendations to enhance preparedness, this report is an important step in the right direction. I again want to applaud the first responders, as well as local, state and federal officials, who responded to this unprecedented emergency in a swift manner, and I thank them for the heroic work they did to save lives last November and for the work they continue to do to help the community rebuild.”