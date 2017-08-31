Lawsuit over Trump’s 1st attempt to ban travel is settled

Supporters cheer as an Iranian citizen with a valid U.S. visa arrives at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. An Iranian man turned away from Los Angeles International Airport under President Donald Trump's executive order barring people from seven Muslim-majority nations has arrived back in the U.S. under a federal judge's order. A federal judge on Sunday ordered U.S. authorities bring him back. He was among hundreds detained or turned away from airports after the ban was implemented. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

NEW YORK (AP) – Foreigners who were barred from entering the U.S. during President Donald Trump’s first attempt to ban travel from seven Muslim-majority nations will get government help reapplying for visas.

Civil rights lawyers and the Trump administration told a federal magistrate judge in New York on Thursday that they had settled a lawsuit over the treatment of hundreds of travelers who were detained at U.S. airports over a chaotic January weekend.

Under the terms of the deal, the government has agreed to notify anyone overseas who was banned that they can reapply for visas with the help of a Department of Justice liaison.

The plaintiffs said they would drop all their claims.

Several courts ordered the initial ban lifted. A revised version has replaced it under limitations set by the Supreme Court.

