Judge: Clerk must turn in all documents in Pomrenke misconduct case

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – On Thursday, despite opposition by the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission of Virginia (JIRC) and the defendant, a federal magistrate decided that it was proper to move forward with requiring all documents sent to the JIRC from Judge Kurt Pomrenke to be turned into federal court, according to court documents.

We reported earlier this month that the JIRC had asked a federal magistrate to reconsider her order requiring the agency’s clerk to turn over all documents sent from Pomrenke connected to his ongoing administrative case.

In the motion, the JIRC claimed that not only were the judicial misconduct investigative records confidential, but they also represented a “fishing expedition” by federal prosecutors for more evidence against Pomrenke.

Pomrenke is set to appear in federal court on Sept. 13 for his contempt trial. Prosecutors believe that Pomrenke, the husband of former Bristol Virginia Utilities executive Stacey Pomrenke, violated a court order when he shared court records with JIRC last year.

On Aug. 29, Pomrenke’s attorney filed a motion supporting the JIRC’s efforts to get the magistrate to reconsider her order.

On Thursday, the magistrate denied the motions from the JIRC and Pomrenke and ordered that the commission documents be turned into federal court, but under seal.

