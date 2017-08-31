Johnson City man seeking treatment for gunshot later arrested on drug charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police in Johnson City said they arrested a man on multiple drug charges on Thursday morning after he sought treatment for a gunshot wound, several months ago.

Police began investigating a possible shooting on February 1 after 36-year-old Magan Loggans went to Franklin Woods Hospital and reported that he was accidentally shot in the leg.

Police said, during the investigation, they found a container in Loggans’ vehicle that had methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Loggans was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $11,000 bond.

He’s charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale and possession of drug equipment.

Loggans is expected to appear in court for an arraignment hearing Thursday at 1:30 p.m.