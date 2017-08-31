Johnson City leaders to hear public comment tonight on naming street after MLK, Jr.

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City leaders will hear from the public tonight in regards to naming a street in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Naming a street after the Civil Rights Movement leader has been something many in the community have been pushing for several years.

Now, a task force formed by the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission is considering three streets to rename after Dr. King.

