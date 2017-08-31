Johnson City leaders to hear public comment tonight on naming street after MLK, Jr.

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City leaders will hear from the public tonight in regards to naming a street in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Naming a street after the Civil Rights Movement leader has been something many in the community have been pushing for several years.
Now, a task force formed by the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission is considering three streets to rename after Dr. King.
News Channel 11’s Justin Soto will be at tonight’s meeting, which will take place at Memorial Park Community Center.
Look for Justin’s full report tonight at 11 p.m. on News Channel 11.
