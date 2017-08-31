JCPD: Second person arrested on drug-related charges in attempted robbery investigation

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers made a second arrest following an investigation into an attempted robbery at a home on Signal Drive on Aug. 21.

According to a JCPD news release, officers were called to the 2200 block of Signal Drive and found Kenneth Minasian, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police later arrested Christopher Moore as the suspect in the attempted robbery and shooting. Moore was charged with especially aggravated robbery.

An investigation revealed that the robbery was drug-related.

On Thursday, investigators arrested and charged Minasian with possession of marijuana for resale, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling where controlled substances are kept or sold, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and violation of the drug-free school zone law.

Minasian was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $10,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Sept. 1 at 1:30 p.m.

