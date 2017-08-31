Hurricane Irma forms far out over Atlantic

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Tropical Storm Lidia bore down on the Los Cabos resorts at tip of Baja California Peninsula Thursday, while spreading rains over a broad swath of Mexico.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Irma has formed far out over the Atlantic along a course that could bring it near the eastern Caribbean Sea by early next week. Irma has maximum sustained winds near 100 mph (155 kph), but it posed no immediate threat to land.

Irma was moving west-northwest near 10 mph (17 kph). The general motion is forecast through early Friday.

Mexican authorities warned residents of the lower Baja to prepare for high winds, heavy rain and a dangerous storm surge from Tropical Storm Lidia.

Heavy rain also was reported falling on southwestern Mexico.

