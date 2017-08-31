Groups seek to halt Trump transgender military policy change

By JESSICA GRESKO, Associated Press
FILE - In this Sunday, June 11, 2017 file photo, Equality March for Unity and Pride participants march past the White House in Washington. Most LGBT-rights activists never believed Donald Trump's campaign promises to be their friend. With his move to ban transgender people from military service on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, on top of other actions and appointments, they now see him as openly hostile. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Two LGBT-rights organizations are trying to stop President Donald Trump from changing the government’s policy on military service by transgender people.

The groups say they filed a motion filed Thursday in federal court in Washington asking for a preliminary injunction. The injunction would keep Trump from reversing course on a 2016 policy change that allowed troops to serve openly as transgender individuals.

Trump criticized that change in a memo last Friday and announced he would order a return to the policy prior to June 2016, under which service members could be discharged for being transgender.

The LGBT-rights groups behind the lawsuit are GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) and the National Center for Lesbian Rights. They represent several transgender individuals serving in the military.

