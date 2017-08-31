Gas prices spiking in Tennessee; analysts point to Hurricane Harvey

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL/AP) – Hurricane Harvey is slowing down operations of a major gasoline pipeline.

Both of Colonial Pipeline’s two main lines are shutdown in Texas.

The company said the line continues to run from Louisiana to New York, but deliveries will be intermittent.

A crucial artery in the nation’s fuel supply network, it provides nearly 40 percent of the south’s gasoline.

If you’ll remember back in November of last year, a leak in Alabama closed the Colonial Pipeline and drove up gas prices in parts of Tennessee.

Gasoline prices have already been on the rise due to Hurricane Harvey.

AAA reports the storm’s strike on the Gulf Coast caused the national average price for a gallon of gas to go from $2.35 to $2.45.

Some viewers contacted us saying that they noticed prices going up at pumps here in the Tri-Cities.

We found several gas stations in the Johnson City area with regular unleaded gas for around $2.49.

Tennessee’s current average per gallon according to AAA is $2.25.

Just yesterday, it was $2.20 and last week’s average was $2.13.

Thirteen refineries in Texas are now shut down or in the process.

In response, President Donald Trump is releasing half a million barrels of oil from the U.S. reserve to keep gas prices in check.

