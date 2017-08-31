Flood alerts issued as Harvey heads toward Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – The National Weather Service has issued flood alerts for much of Tennessee as Tropical Depression Harvey travels northeast.

The weather service issued a flood warning for areas along several rivers in West Tennessee while a flood watch included the whole region and stretched into Middle Tennessee.

Forecasters say heavy rain will begin on Thursday and some locations could get more than 10 inches, though most will get 4-8 inches. The say high winds from the storm could also produce tornadoes.

Harvey dumped nearly 52 inches of rain on Texas, where massive flooding has caused more than 30 deaths.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says it is monitoring the storm and has staff prepared to deploy if necessary. In Memphis, crews are cleaning debris from storm drains and residents are being asked to clear gutters at their homes.

Here is a look at Harvey's impacts the next few days…..latest changes here https://t.co/gsEb6NLDJe #wjhlwx pic.twitter.com/lBWtxXDvt7 — Jeremy Eisenzopf (@jeremyeisenzopf) August 31, 2017

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)