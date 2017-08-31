Federal judge mulling decision in Judge Pomrenke case

(WJHL) – After a federal hearing earlier Thursday, a United States magistrate decided to take some time before making a decision about whether the Virginia Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission should be required to turn over any documents provided by Judge Kurt Pomrenke, according to federal court filings.

Judge Pomrenke is scheduled to go to trial next month for alleged criminal contempt. He’s accused of violating a court order when he provided court records to the JIRC last year.

The JIRC opened a civil case of possible judicial misconduct against the judge after he reached out to possible witnesses ahead of his wife’s corruption trial.

That case is expected to go before the Virginia Supreme Court in the coming months.

His wife, former Bristol Virginia Utilities executive Stacey Pomrenke, is serving a prison sentence related to corruption charges.

