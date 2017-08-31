Everything you need to know for the Vols home opener against Indiana State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Orange and White Nation fans will descend on Rocky Top for the first home game of the season on September 4.

The Volunteers will fast the Indiana State University Sycamores at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 9 in Neyland Stadium. The game will be broadcast n the SEC Network. The Vols and the Sycamores have never played each other on the gridiron before.

Game day

The traditional Vol Walk starts at 1:45 p.m. at Torchbearer Plaza on volunteer Drive. It continues down Peyton Manning Pass before turning left on Phillip Fulmer Way and into the stadium through Gate 21A.

The Pride Pride of the Southland Band will make its way into the stadium at 2:40 p.m. The band marches up Volunteer Boulevard past Peyton Manning Pass and crosses the new Pedestrian Bridge before turning onto Middle Drive and then onto Phillip Fulmer Way, stopping to “Salute the Hill” before marching into the stadium through Gate 21.

Vounteer Village will open at 12:30 p.m. It will include pregame festivities for fans of all ages including interactive inflatable games, a live DJ and Tennessee merchandise. Located in the Humanities Plaza, Volunteer Village will also feature pregame appearances from Smokey, Junio Smokey, cheerleaders and the dance team. It’s also a great place to watch the team make its way down Volunteer Boulevard to Neyland Stadium during the Vol Walk.

Pregame road closures

New this year, the University of Tennessee is closing Peyton Manning Pass to vehicles three hours before kickoff.

C20 permit holders must arrive prior to road closure to be able to park.

Lot 9 and 9B permit holders must enter via Cumberland Avenue to Phillip Fulmer Way if arriving after the road closure.

Thirty minutes before kickoff, Phillip Fulmer Way will be closed to all vehicle traffic (Including no turns from Lake Loudoun Blvd onto Phillip Fulmer Way)

G-10 permit holders must enter via Neyland Drive if arriving after the road closure

Lot 4 and 5 permit holders must arrive prior to the road closure to be able to park in those lots.

Due to the Vol Walk and the band march, Volunteer Boulevard from east Andy Holt Avenue to Lake Loudoun Boulevard is closed to vehicular traffic for approximately 30 minutes beginning five minutes before the scheduled start time for the Vol Walk. Parking permit holders for lots in this area should arrive two hours prior to kickoff in order to avoid traffic and pedestrian congestion.

Three hours before kickoff, Phillip Fulmer Way will be closed from Middle Drive to Tee Martin Drive.

Parking

Only fans with permits can park on the University of Tennessee’s campus.

Ride the KAT bus

Fans are encouraged to use Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) shuttle buses city garages in downtown Knoxville. Eight buses run from Farragut High School off Campbell Station Road to Neyland Stadium at a round-trip cost of $16 per person starting three hours before kickoff. A free shuttle is available from the Ag Campus.

More: Parking locations in Downtown Knoxville

KAT has fixed routes with special color-coded “Passenger Play Books” to get to and from the game using five key routes.

Passenger Playbooks have been created for routes along the following corridors (click on each one for detailed information):

For passengers going to Vols games, KAT recommends two options:

Day Pas s: The $4 pass ($2 for seniors 65 and older, persons with disabilities, and students age 18 and under with proper ID) provides unlimited rides all day on all bus routes.

The $4 pass ($2 for seniors 65 and older, persons with disabilities, and students age 18 and under with proper ID) provides unlimited rides all day on all bus routes. Wristbands: Our $6 wristbands provide access to all fixed routes as well as game day shuttles .

Taxis/Uber/Shared Riding

For patrons using taxis or an Uber-type shared-ride service, the University of Tennessee says the designated pickup and drop-off point should be on Volunteer Boulevard east in front of Claxton Education Building.

Uver driers recommend planning ahead so fans can get a ride and get to the game on time. A typical ride costs about $20 from West Knoxville to downtown, but on game days drivers say expect surge pricing. Prices increase based on demand.

Bag policy

University of Tennessee Athletics is heightening security at their athletics events. Fans are only allowed to bring one clear bag, no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or a one gallon clear resealable plastic storage bag per person at athletic venues, including Neyland Stadium. A small clutch purse, smaller than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches is also allowed.

No other bags will be allowed inside. All items, including clear bags and clutch purses, are subject to search at the gates.

Other prohibited items:

Alcoholic beverages, cans, bottles and coolers

Outside food, snacks and beverages

Radios without headphones

Open umbrellas

Video cameras, professional cameras or cameras with detachable lenses

Stadium seats with arms or pockets

Weapons of any kind, including pocket knives

Selfie sticks

Artificial noisemakers

No items can be left or stored at the gates. Fans can bring the following items inside athletic venues, provided they meet the size requirement:

Cushions or seats without arms or pockets

Small bags with medically necessary items, subject to search (Note: Diapers and nonmedically necessary items for babies and young children must be carried in a clear bag.)

Small cameras, cell phones and binoculars

For more information, see the clear bag and prohibited items policy.