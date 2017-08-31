ETSU counselor reacts to two sexual assault reports during first week of school

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Three days before their home opener, an ETSU football player is off the team and out of jail on bond. He’s accused of statutory rape.

Police say a 17-year-old girl who was not an ETSU student reported she was sexually assaulted by 23-year-old Jackson Trawick on Monday. Trawick faces a charge of statutory rape and has been removed from the Bucs’ football team. It’s the second sexual assault reported by ETSU in the last week.

A University counselor tells News Channel 11 when the university started sending out safety notices three years ago the hope is that it would increase sexual assault awareness and encourage people to come forward. To her, the two reported sexual assaults this week doesn’t mean a bigger problem it shows more people are reporting something that is under-reported.

Counselor Kate Emmerich is on the front lines as a counselor at the university’s counseling center at the Culp center.

“If we don’t talk about it and we don’t address it just continues to be a problem,” Emmerich said.

Emmerich says the safety notice alerts are a positive move for the campus.

“It’s worth noting that I don’t find it particularly surprising that 2 came close to each other. The hope in starting these safety notices is that it would increase awareness and it would encourage students to come forward,” Emmerich said.

She added that it’s important to be there for victims in a variety of ways.

“If you want to report to public safety if you want to report to student affairs, if you don’t want to do any of those things but you want to make sure to get a medical exam with a sexual assault nurse examiner,” Emmerich said.

Emmerich said the center does outreach throughout the year as they work to educate the entire campus community.

“If we don’t talk about it and we don’t address it just continues to be a problem and we’re supporting perpetration,” Emmerich said.

University officials say Trawick is still enrolled at the university and they’re still investigating.

