Elizabethton K-9 officer, Kero, retires after 8 years of service

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – An Elizabethton Police Department K-9 officer worked his last shift on Thursday.

Kero, who turns 12 years old next month, is retiring after more than 8 years of service to the department. Kero will remain in the care of his handler, Corporal Sarah Ellison, who has been his handler since he became a K-9 officer in 2009.

“After serving with him for so long, they become like members of the family, it is good that he gets to go home with me,” Cpl. Sarah Ellison said. “He’s gonna be at home with me relaxing, just be a dog for once. Not having to worry about his responsibilities, but I know that he’s gonna miss it, he’s gonna hear the patrol car leaving the driveway and I know that’s where he’s gonna want to be.”

Kero has assisted officers of the Elizabethton Police Department, Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office, Avery Co., NC Sheriff’s Dept. US Postal Service, TBI, U.S. Marshals, FBI, and DEA. The use of Kero led to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in crimes both at the state and federal level. His use was vital in the seizure of illegal narcotics and weapons.

Kero is Cpl. Ellison’s 3rd K-9 dog, she will remain with Elizabethton Police as a patrol officer, but not a K-9 officer. Ellison said this will be a big change.

Ellison added, “For 19 years, I’ve handled a dog to go from handling a dog and having a partner in the car with you for so many years to being a patrol officer, it’s gonna be quite an adjustment.”

This leaves EPD without a K-9 officer and there are currently no plans to try to get another K-9 at this time. They do hope to try to get another K-9 sometime in the near future.