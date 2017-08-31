Driver in deadly Chattanooga school bus crash denied probation

Johnthony Walker, the driver involved in the Nov.21, 2016 school bus crash that sent 31 of the 37 students on board to the hospital resulting in six fatalities, appears before Judge Lila Statom in Hamilton County General Sessions Court on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 for charges of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Walker's case was bound over to the grand jury after an hour and a half of testimony from two Chattanooga Police Department officers. (Dan Henry/The Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A judge won’t offer for now to dismiss the case of the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students in November in return for his probation.

On Thursday, Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Don Poole said Johnthony Walker appears to be eligible for diversion, but can’t qualify until he’s found guilty or pleads guilty under a deal that includes diversion.

A school bus is carried away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Chattanooga, Tenn, from the site where it crashed on Monday. The bus driver, Johnthony Walker, 24, has been arrested on charges including vehicular homicide, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. The crash killed at least five elementary school students. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Poole is still considering whether to lower Walker’s bond of more than $100,000.

Walker’s attorney, Amanda Dunn, said he has no prior criminal record and was working two jobs to provide for his family.

Dunn also said that video and witness evidence will show Walker was trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

The 25-year-old remains in jail on 34 charges, including six vehicular homicide counts.

