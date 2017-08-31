Driver in deadly Chattanooga school bus crash denied probation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A judge won’t offer for now to dismiss the case of the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students in November in return for his probation.

On Thursday, Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Don Poole said Johnthony Walker appears to be eligible for diversion, but can’t qualify until he’s found guilty or pleads guilty under a deal that includes diversion.

Poole is still considering whether to lower Walker’s bond of more than $100,000.

Walker’s attorney, Amanda Dunn, said he has no prior criminal record and was working two jobs to provide for his family.

Dunn also said that video and witness evidence will show Walker was trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

The 25-year-old remains in jail on 34 charges, including six vehicular homicide counts.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)