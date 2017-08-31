Disney-ABC hold ‘Day of Giving’ to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey

(WJHL) – Our hearts go out to the thousand of people affected by the catastrophic disaster in Texas. The American Red Cross is working around the clock to get help to those who need it most.

Thousands of people have been forced to leave their flooded home — losing everything that they own.

The area of Texas that is underwater is comparable to that the distance been New York and Boston.

In addition, water rescues are still happening and numerous hospitals and nursing homes are evacuating patients.

We know Americans are generous and want to do everything they can to help after a disaster. Unfortunately, collecting and sending food, clothing and other household items often does more harm than good. Instead, the best way to support disaster victims is with a financial donation.

Join ABC in support of the American Red Cross. Your donation during this emotional and critical time helps the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and aid people to recover from the disaster.

TEXT:

“HARVEY” TO 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Website:

Go to http://redcross.org/abc to make a donation.

CALL:

1-855-999-GIVE OR 1-855-999-4483.

The Walt Disney Company and its owned ABC television station KTRK in Houston today jointly announced a $1 million cash commitment to the American Red Cross in support of recovery efforts for the communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.

On Thursday, Disney and ABC Television will host a “Day of Giving” to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.