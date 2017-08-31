Country music artist to perform in Abingdon in support of MADD

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia country music artist will perform next month in an effort to fight drunk driving after her band-mate was killed by a drunk driver.

Kaitlyn Baker’s guitarist, Thomas Estep, was killed in January by a drunk driver in Russell County, Virginia, while driving home from a New Year’s Eve party.

The other driver recently pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence.

On Thursday, September 14, Baker will perform in Estep’s memory at the Mothers against Drunk Driving (MADD) law enforcement recognition banquet in Abingdon.

The event honors law enforcement in Southwest Virginia as they fight against drunk driving.

Baker says she wants to use the loss of her friend to bring attention to the damage drunk driving can do.

“We’re just so happy that we are going to be able to do something like this to kind of shed light on a really traumatic situation,” Baker said, “And to hopefully eliminate drunk driving.”

Tickets are available until Tuesday, September 5 at www.madd.org/swva.

All proceeds benefit MADD, an organization dedicated to fighting drunk driving.

