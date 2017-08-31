Bristol, Va. detectives search for missing 85-year-old woman

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol, Va. Police Department detectives are searching for a missing 85-year-old woman.

According to a BVPD news release, Novella Thompson has been missing since this morning.

Thompson reportedly drives a 2014 white Toyota Prius with a VA handicap tag of 310-429.

According to the release, Thompson is 5-foot-3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, has gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 276-645-7400.

