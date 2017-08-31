Bristol Motor Speedway bids to run racetrack at Nashville Fairgrounds

WKRN Staff and News Channel 11 Staff Published: Updated:
Racetrack at Nashville Fairgrounds (Source: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway and parent company Speedway Motorsports Inc. are interested in operating a racetrack in the Music City.

Officials from BMS confirmed they are bidding on a contract to operate the Nashville Fairgrounds racetrack, a 0.596-mile asphalt oval.

This track used to be on the NASCAR Cup schedule from 1958 to 1984.

BMS says it is eager to work with the city of Nashville.

Executive Vice President and General manager of BMS, Jerry Caldwell, released a statement about the bid:

“We can confirm that Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) has submitted a proposal to manage the historic Fairgrounds Speedway and would be honored to serve as its promoter. Bruton Smith, Executive Chairman, and Marcus Smith, Chief Executive Officer, have a vision that the venue can again become a premier destination and they have a solid reputation of creating world-class facilities. If selected, the BMS team stands ready to work in collaboration with the city of Nashville to boost the fan experience, improve safety and produce iconic events at the Fairgrounds Speedway. We are confident that great success can be achieved for the racetrack while balancing the quality of life for its surrounding neighbors.”

Many in the racing world have voiced their support for the bid.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s