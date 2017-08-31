Bays Mountain Park to host ‘Cinema Under the Stars’

Published:

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park is offering the community an opportunity to watch stars of the big screen, while sitting under the night sky.

The park has teamed up with Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union to present “Cinema Under the Stars.”

The outdoor movie series will take place this fall, with movies on Oct. 7 and Nov. 4.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at the same time the movies are announced.

Tickets will be $5 for ages 6 and over, and 5 and under get in free.

All proceeds will benefit the park.

