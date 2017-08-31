Americans fly out from North Korea before US travel ban

The Associated Press Published:
Visitors watch the North side from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved tough new sanctions Saturday to punish North Korea for its escalating nuclear and missile programs including a ban on coal and other exports worth over $1 billion - a huge bite in its total exports, valued at $3 billion last year.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

BEIJING (AP) — A handful of Americans have left Pyongyang on a flight to Beijing before the start of a U.S. ban on American citizens going to North Korea.

Among the travelers on Thursday’s flight from the North Korean capital were aid workers who hoped to be allowed to return to continue humanitarian work.

The Trump administration announced in July that it was barring American citizens from traveling to North Korea from Sept. 1 over concerns about detentions of Americans who travel there.

The ban includes potential exceptions for journalists and humanitarian workers, and expires after one year unless extended.

Humanitarian worker Heidi Linton, who was on Thursday’s flight, said she didn’t know how long it would take for travel approval to come through. She said “the devil is always in the detail.”

