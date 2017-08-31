1-year-old kidnapped in Hamblen County by non-custodial father

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 1-year-old that was taken by a parent that did not have custody of the child.

The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday at 4:33 p.m. Billy Wayne Racey went to a house at 121 Watkins Chapel Road, hit Eric Messer in the face and kidnapped the one-year-old from the child’s mother, Casey Finch. Investigators say Racey grabbed the child out of a stroller and drove off.

Officers said they did make contact with Racey by phone, but he hung up and would not answer the phone back. He was last seen driving a 1990 white Suburban with the tag 57117AA.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 586-3781. After hours please contact dispatch 423-585-2701.