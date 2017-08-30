Wise Central’s Dalton Mullins Named Week Two Player of the Week

Wise, VA — Injuries hampered Wise Central quarterback Dalton Mullins last season, but to Eastside’s displeasure Friday night, Mullins proved he is back and better than ever.

“Was real pumped up for it. last year we went through a lot of adversity. felt really good not to have any limitations put on you or anything like that

Mullins scorched the field, rushing for 332 yards with two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdowns, numbers he didn’t expect in week one.

“Good confidence booster heading into the meat of our schedule. we’ve got some really tough games coming up and it feels really good to get a good game under my belt.”

“A couple of those plays were actually spread out passes and he sees all the green grass and he just takes off and runs and there’s all of a sudden a 15,20, 25, 30 yard gain. it’s a dynamic that’s hard to defend because he has that capability at any moment he can tuck it and run.”

Mullins is half of a devastating duo for the warriors, sharing the workload with Jarrett Jessee, who found the end zone himself four times on Friday. a duo that has been working together since middle school.

“Been doing that since my 8th grade year. gotten to know each other’s playing styles and stuff and it helps when he’s back there a lot, he’s a tremendous player.”

“Jarrett Jessee, we got a physical guy. then with Dalton, we got the speedster that can make people miss and get into the open field and really make some things happen.”

“Dalton, on behalf of Watauga Orthopaedics and Champion Chevrolet, congratulations on being selected as the Player of the week.”

Reporting at Wise Central, Kane O’Neill, News Channel 11 sports.