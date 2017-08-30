WATCH TONIGHT: ETSU Football – from the Ground Up at 7p and 7:30p

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The buzz is buzz is building on the campus of East Tennessee State University, as the Buccaneers get ready to kick off a new era of football at their brand new on-campus stadium this week.

The Bucs face off against Limestone this Saturday in their new home, and standing room only tickets – for students – are all that remain for the inaugural game at William B. Greene, Junior Stadium.

News Channel 11 is in your corner to help you get ready.

Sports director Kenny Hawkins will host a Bucs preview special “ETSU Football: From the Ground UP tonight at 7 o’clock, here on news channel 11 and at 7:30 p.m. on ABC Tri-Cities.

Watch how football was brought back to the university after it was shut down for over a decade. Plus, we’ll take a sneak peek at the season ahead for the
Buccaneers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s