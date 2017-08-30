WATCH TONIGHT: ETSU Football – from the Ground Up at 7p and 7:30p

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The buzz is buzz is building on the campus of East Tennessee State University, as the Buccaneers get ready to kick off a new era of football at their brand new on-campus stadium this week.

The Bucs face off against Limestone this Saturday in their new home, and standing room only tickets – for students – are all that remain for the inaugural game at William B. Greene, Junior Stadium.

Sports director Kenny Hawkins will host a Bucs preview special “ETSU Football: From the Ground UP tonight at 7 o’clock, here on news channel 11 and at 7:30 p.m. on ABC Tri-Cities.

Watch how football was brought back to the university after it was shut down for over a decade. Plus, we’ll take a sneak peek at the season ahead for the

Buccaneers.