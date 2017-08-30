Vols suspend starting left tackle for season opener

Sophomore offensive tackle Drew Richmond has been suspended Tennessee’s season-opening game against Georgia Tech for a violation of team rules, Vols coach Butch Jones said Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond, who started six games last season as a redshirt freshman, entered preseason camp as the presumed starter at left tackle.

“If he does everything he needs to do, he’ll be back for Indiana State,” Jones said during his weekly press conference inside Tennessee’s Ray and Lucy Hand Digital Studio.

Tennessee also doesn’t have junior Chance Hall, who will sit out and redshirt this season while recovering from knee surgery.

Versatile fifth-year senior Brett Kendrick — who has played left tackle at times in his career — is likely to start at left tackle against the Yellow Jackets, with sophomore Marcus Tatum likely stepping into the first-team spot at right tackle. Jones specifically mentioned those two as the likely starters.