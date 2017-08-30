Vols prepare to play Georgia Tech in Atlanta

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee football team is ten days away from its first home game. However, before the Vols play Indiana State they will head to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech.

Monday’s game will be at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It’s a great opportunity for our football team to go to Atlanta and play against a very great football team in a great stadium,” said Jones.

Drew Richmond will not be playing in Monday’s game for violating team rules. Marcus Tatum and Brett Kendrick will be starting tackles.

Darrin Kirkland Jr will not be playing due to having surgery Wednesday morning. Josh Smith is recovering from an injury and may play.

No decision has been made on if Shy Tuttle will play. “His progress has been remarkable,” said Jones.

Stadium officials are aiming for it to be fan friendly. Two things you might not think about, but are crucial to the overall fan experience are parking and WiFi. Neither will be a concern. If you get the pleasure of attending a game inside the stadium, you’re going to want to make your friends jealous and post away on social media. The WiFi is not just fast for a stadium, it’s just plain fast.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will be at 8 p.m. Tickets are sold out, but the game will air on ESPN.