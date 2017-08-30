VIDEO: Dinosaurs take over Washington, D.C.

Dozens of dinosaurs took over Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

People in inflatable gigantic, plastic T-Rex costumes gathered in front of the Capitol to protest President Donald Trump’s proposed budget cuts to national service programs like Americorps and the Peace Corps.

The dino costumes suit the group’s motto: “Stop National Service Extinction.”

But outside the Capitol, they chanted,”Let us serve!”

Americorps supports the work of 80,000 volunteers around the country.

The group said if the funding is cut, national service programs will be extinct.